Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Finished Duncan Lake restoration project to be unveiled Jan. 10

By Will Polston
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After receiving multiple grants, the Duncan Lake restoration finished project is set to be unveiled on Jan. 10.

Multiple days of clean up efforts, five different art days and a walking track expansion headlined the upgrades in the park at the James

January’s second Monday will mark a milestone for Duncan Park’s stakeholders and visionaries, who will celebrate the new expansions and artwork throughout the park.

“We had hundreds of volunteers contribute several hundred volunteer hours to clean it up and do a little bit of habitat restoration, trimming trees,” said Shawn Harris with the Piney Woods Conservation Group.

“We had tons of arts programming, painting the pavilion, repainting all the picnic tables, adding little mosaic rock gardens all around the park.”

Harris hopes that the new additions attract new people to the park and gives local residents a sense of pride in the park.

“It just makes the place look so much better and something that the community can be proud of,” Harris said. “I think when people are proud of the place that they live or a park that they have access to, I think it just kind of changes the game on how we feel as a community.

“We all want to be a bigger part of that.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Menge Ave. exit of I-10 in Harrison County will be home to Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s....
Buc-ee’s closes land deal for first Mississippi location
Photos Top to bottom; left row: Stephen Cole, Kerri Allen and James Earl Smith Jr. T to B;...
Perry Co. arrests 10 in Thursday morning roundup
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 911 calls came in at 11:58 p.m. reporting shots...
Police: More than 50 shots fired in Gulfport New Year’s Eve mass shooting
Jones County Fire Council
2 injured in Jones Co. crash on MS-15
Tylan Kentrell Herring, 2
Investigation continues into case of missing Bassfield toddler found in Sumrall

Latest News

A few folks at the Turtle Creek Mall spoke about their hopes and dreams for 2022 on New Year’s...
New Year’s resolutions in Hattiesburg include hopes for better grades, end to COVID-19
What are your hopes and dreams for 2022?
What are your hopes and dreams for 2022?
Perry County caps off successful 2021 with county record cocaine bust.
Perry County Sheriff Department’s 2021 ‘War on Drugs’
Thousands flood Hattiesburg and Laurel to ring in 2022.
Thousands flood streets for NYE celebrations in Hattiesburg, Laurel