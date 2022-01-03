Finished Duncan Lake restoration project to be unveiled Jan. 10

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After receiving multiple grants, the Duncan Lake restoration finished project is set to be unveiled on Jan. 10.

Multiple days of clean up efforts, five different art days and a walking track expansion headlined the upgrades in the park at the James

January’s second Monday will mark a milestone for Duncan Park’s stakeholders and visionaries, who will celebrate the new expansions and artwork throughout the park.

“We had hundreds of volunteers contribute several hundred volunteer hours to clean it up and do a little bit of habitat restoration, trimming trees,” said Shawn Harris with the Piney Woods Conservation Group.

“We had tons of arts programming, painting the pavilion, repainting all the picnic tables, adding little mosaic rock gardens all around the park.”

Harris hopes that the new additions attract new people to the park and gives local residents a sense of pride in the park.

“It just makes the place look so much better and something that the community can be proud of,” Harris said. “I think when people are proud of the place that they live or a park that they have access to, I think it just kind of changes the game on how we feel as a community.

“We all want to be a bigger part of that.”

