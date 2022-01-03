Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

01/03 Ryan’s “First 2022″ Monday Morning Forecast

The first forecast of the new year is a cold one!
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt early birds!

Frigid start this morning as cold, dry air rushes into South Mississippi behind Sunday morning’s front. Temperatures are down to, and just above freezing across the Pine Belt, with even colder lows expected tomorrow thanks to calmer winds and clear skies. It feels a little colder today thanks to the lingering wind, which has wind chills down into the upper teens in the northern Pine Belt counties. We will warm today as the skies clear and the sun returns, but it won’t be able to do much to warm things with the cold air in place. We will bounce back later this week, but we’ll see a few fronts move through so it’ll be a bit up and down for the next several days.

Expect a sunrise temperature near 32 in Hattiesburg this morning, with a light northerly wind near 10 mph throughout the day. This will keep things cool for this afternoon’s high, nearly 12 degrees below average with a high near 48 and lots of sunshine. Our clear skies and calm winds allow for more cooling tonight, so expect an overnight low in the upper 20s!

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 911 calls came in at 11:58 p.m. reporting shots...
Police: More than 50 shots fired in Gulfport New Year’s Eve mass shooting
Tylan Kentrell Herring, 2
Investigation continues into case of missing Bassfield toddler found in Sumrall
A date has been set for the trial of a South Carolina orthopedic surgeon accused of fatally...
Trial set for doctor charged with involuntary manslaughter
Two were injured Sunday morning when their Sonata left Interstate 59 and flipped into the...
Jones County rollover injures 2 Sunday morning
Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl for the first time since 1970
No. 6 Baylor tops No. 8 Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl; Corral hurt

Latest News

01/03 Ryan’s “First 2022″ Monday Morning Forecast
01/03 Ryan’s “First 2022″ Monday Morning Forecast
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson gives his weekly forecast for the Pine Belt.
Winter reminders due this week across Pine Belt
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson gives his weekly forecast for the Pine Belt.
First Alert Weather
Patrick's Saturday PM Forecast 1/1
Tomorrow will be much colder as temperatures fall all-day long