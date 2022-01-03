01/03 Ryan’s “First 2022″ Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt early birds!

Frigid start this morning as cold, dry air rushes into South Mississippi behind Sunday morning’s front. Temperatures are down to, and just above freezing across the Pine Belt, with even colder lows expected tomorrow thanks to calmer winds and clear skies. It feels a little colder today thanks to the lingering wind, which has wind chills down into the upper teens in the northern Pine Belt counties. We will warm today as the skies clear and the sun returns, but it won’t be able to do much to warm things with the cold air in place. We will bounce back later this week, but we’ll see a few fronts move through so it’ll be a bit up and down for the next several days.

Expect a sunrise temperature near 32 in Hattiesburg this morning, with a light northerly wind near 10 mph throughout the day. This will keep things cool for this afternoon’s high, nearly 12 degrees below average with a high near 48 and lots of sunshine. Our clear skies and calm winds allow for more cooling tonight, so expect an overnight low in the upper 20s!

