Tomorrow will be much colder as temperatures fall all-day long

This evening will be partly cloudy and warm with a few spotty showers as temperatures fall into the low 70s this evening. T-Storms will move in overnight with lows falling into the mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be MUCH COLDER. Our high of 64° will occur in the morning hours. Temperatures will fall into the mid to low 40s by 4pm. Skies will be cloudy with a few scattered showers during the morning and early afternoon hours. It will also be quite windy with gusts as highs as 25-30 mph.

Lows on Monday morning will be in the upper 20s with Wind Chills making it feel like the low 20s during the morning hours. Highs will struggle to reach 50s during the afternoon with sunny skies.

We’ll stay cool into Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

