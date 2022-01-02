Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Tomorrow will be much colder as temperatures fall all-day long

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be partly cloudy and warm with a few spotty showers as temperatures fall into the low 70s this evening. T-Storms will move in overnight with lows falling into the mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be MUCH COLDER. Our high of 64° will occur in the morning hours. Temperatures will fall into the mid to low 40s by 4pm. Skies will be cloudy with a few scattered showers during the morning and early afternoon hours. It will also be quite windy with gusts as highs as 25-30 mph.

Lows on Monday morning will be in the upper 20s with Wind Chills making it feel like the low 20s during the morning hours. Highs will struggle to reach 50s during the afternoon with sunny skies.

We’ll stay cool into Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tylan Kentrell Herring, 2
SAFE: Endangered, missing child alert canceled for toddler
Photos Top to bottom; left row: Stephen Cole, Kerri Allen and James Earl Smith Jr. T to B;...
Perry Co. arrests 10 in Thursday morning roundup
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
The Menge Ave. exit of I-10 in Harrison County will be home to Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s....
Buc-ee’s closes land deal for first Mississippi location
The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of May...
Woman injured in Hattiesburg shooting

Latest News

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 12/31
Stormy beginning to 2022 with a big blast of cold air Sunday and Monday
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 12/31
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 12/31
12/31 Ryan’s “Last 2021″ Friday Morning Forecast
12/31 Ryan’s “Last 2021″ Friday Morning Forecast
12/31 Ryan’s “Last 2021″ Friday Morning Forecast
12/31 Ryan’s “Last 2021″ Friday Morning Forecast