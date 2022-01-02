Thousands flood streets for NYE celebrations in Hattiesburg, Laurel

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The streets of Downtown Laurel and Hattiesburg were flooded with residents ringing in the new year.

The City of Hattiesburg estimated attendance of 6,000 people at their Midnight on Front Street event that started off the new year.

Fireworks, food trucks and the drop of the Hub Sign and Pine Cone mark new beginnings for the Pine Belt.

“Toby came through once again and made everything exciting for us, and I like that,” said Hattiesburg resident Doug Leggett. “We don’t have this every year, so I am excited about that.”

“We’ve been inside for so long, we have a breath of fresh air,” said Hattiesburg resident Pierre Oscar. “We are enjoying the festivities and the music.”

Both celebrations were considered a big success.

