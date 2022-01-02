Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Thousands flood streets for NYE celebrations in Hattiesburg, Laurel

By Will Polston
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The streets of Downtown Laurel and Hattiesburg were flooded with residents ringing in the new year.

The City of Hattiesburg estimated attendance of 6,000 people at their Midnight on Front Street event that started off the new year.

Fireworks, food trucks and the drop of the Hub Sign and Pine Cone mark new beginnings for the Pine Belt.

“Toby came through once again and made everything exciting for us, and I like that,” said Hattiesburg resident Doug Leggett. “We don’t have this every year, so I am excited about that.”

“We’ve been inside for so long, we have a breath of fresh air,” said Hattiesburg resident Pierre Oscar. “We are enjoying the festivities and the music.”

Both celebrations were considered a big success.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos Top to bottom; left row: Stephen Cole, Kerri Allen and James Earl Smith Jr. T to B;...
Perry Co. arrests 10 in Thursday morning roundup
Tylan Kentrell Herring, 2
SAFE: Endangered, missing child alert canceled for toddler
The Menge Ave. exit of I-10 in Harrison County will be home to Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s....
Buc-ee’s closes land deal for first Mississippi location
Jones County Fire Council
2 injured in Jones Co. crash on MS-15
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99

Latest News

Perry County caps off successful 2021 with county record cocaine bust.
Perry County Sheriff Department’s 2021 ‘War on Drugs’
Some people eat black-eyed peas and cabbage on Jan. 1 for luck in the New Year.
Restaurants serve black-eyed peas, cabbage for luck on New Year’s Day
Tylan Kentrell Herring, 2
Investigation continues into case of missing Bassfield toddler found in Sumrall
Investigation continues into case of missing Bassfield toddler found in Sumrall
Investigation continues into case of missing Bassfield toddler found in Sumrall