Restaurants serve black-eyed peas, cabbage for luck on New Year’s Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some local restaurants were open Saturday to serve black-eyed peas, cabbage and other foods associated with good fortune for the New Year.

The folks at GrateFull Soul in Hattiesburg served fried pork chops with their peas and cabbage while Keg & Barrel locations in the Hub City offered fried chicken and mashed potatoes with cabbage and peas.

Both establishments had plenty of hungry customers.

“We had people here waiting on us to unlock the door and we had about 50 or so call-ins as soon as we opened too, so people were hungry this morning,” said Grant Ford owner and operator of GrateFull Soul.

“We’ve been (serving New Year’s lunches) for about ten years now, give or take a little bit and I’ve been working here for three and it’s always been a really big day so, it’s a good tradition to keep going,” said Lisa Ross a server at Keg & Barrel in downtown Hattiesburg.

Both GrateFull Soul and Keg & Barrel locations also served cornbread, which is supposed to represent wealth in the form of gold.

