Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Restaurants serve black-eyed peas, cabbage for luck on New Year’s Day

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some local restaurants were open Saturday to serve black-eyed peas, cabbage and other foods associated with good fortune for the New Year.

The folks at GrateFull Soul in Hattiesburg served fried pork chops with their peas and cabbage while Keg & Barrel locations in the Hub City offered fried chicken and mashed potatoes with cabbage and peas.

Both establishments had plenty of hungry customers.

“We had people here waiting on us to unlock the door and we had about 50 or so call-ins as soon as we opened too, so people were hungry this morning,” said Grant Ford owner and operator of GrateFull Soul.

“We’ve been (serving New Year’s lunches) for about ten years now, give or take a little bit and I’ve been working here for three and it’s always been a really big day so, it’s a good tradition to keep going,” said Lisa Ross a server at Keg & Barrel in downtown Hattiesburg.

Both GrateFull Soul and Keg & Barrel locations also served cornbread, which is supposed to represent wealth in the form of gold.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos Top to bottom; left row: Stephen Cole, Kerri Allen and James Earl Smith Jr. T to B;...
Perry Co. arrests 10 in Thursday morning roundup
Tylan Kentrell Herring, 2
SAFE: Endangered, missing child alert canceled for toddler
The Menge Ave. exit of I-10 in Harrison County will be home to Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s....
Buc-ee’s closes land deal for first Mississippi location
Jones County Fire Council
2 injured in Jones Co. crash on MS-15
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99

Latest News

Pine Belt represented at 88th annual Sugar Bowl
It’s about time for the 88th annual Sugar Bowl
Tylan Kentrell Herring, 2
Investigation continues into case of missing Bassfield toddler found in Sumrall
Restaurants serve black-eyed peas, cabbage for luck on New Year’s Day
Restaurants serve black-eyed peas, cabbage for luck on New Year’s Day
Investigation continues into case of missing Bassfield toddler found in Sumrall
Investigation continues into case of missing Bassfield toddler found in Sumrall