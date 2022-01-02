Perry County Sheriff Department’s 2021 ‘War on Drugs’

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - 2021 marked a successful year for the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, especially when it comes to getting drugs off the street.

“We had the patrol, which is the guys out there on the street, they got a total of 46 drug arrests,” said Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles. “Then, with Metro, which you know we are part of with Forrest and Perry County Metro, and the job they did over in our county. They made over 60 felony drug arrests throughout the year.”

The numbers for the county are eye-opening.

In addition to a county record for a single cocaine bust, the units managed to seize thousands of dollars worth of drugs.

“Throughout the year, we took a total of around almost 1,000 grams on the street, which is around $54,000 in street value. Of course, the big record cocaine bust we got was 8000 grams or 8 kilos, which has a street value around $325,000,” said Nobles. “We also got a good bust of Fentanyl. We got about 3000 dose units off the street, which is about $90,000 in street value.”

Sheriff Nobles says a year this successful cannot be without his team, stating they are the biggest reason for a great year.

“We are going to keep doing what we have been doing. I feel like we have had success since I took office in 2016, and I’m going to continue doing what I’ve been doing,” said Nobles.

In addition to these numbers, Nobles recorded more than $30,000 in marijuana seizures.

He stated this drug seizure money can go towards getting the deputies new equipment.

