New Year’s resolutions in Hattiesburg include hopes for better grades, end to COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some people make resolutions for the New Year.

A few folks at the Turtle Creek Mall spoke about their hopes and dreams for 2022 on New Year’s Eve.

“My resolutions for 2022 would be to make better grades and volunteer more,” said Jordan Riley, who’s a student at Jackson State University.

Darby Ledet, of Neely, MS, said he wants to, “become a better person and help everybody out as I can.”

Roderick Jones, of Dallas, TX, wants to open a business in the Magnolia State.

“I want to end up coming back to Mississippi eventually, to go ahead and cook here and open up a restaurant, if I can,” said Jones.

Sheila Polk said her resolution, or rather wish, is, “for everyone to just get along and be happy and love each other and for COVID to go away, that could be the best thing that could ever happen.”

Some scholars think the ancient Babylonians were the first to make New Year’s resolutions. That would have been about 4,000 years ago.

