It’s about time for the 88th annual Sugar Bowl
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WDAM) - It’s about that time for the 88th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl to start at the Caesars Superdome.
WDAM7′s sports team will be covering the game live from New Orleans.
The game is expected to kick off around 7:45 p.m.
This year, the Baylor Bears will be matching off against the Ole Miss Rebels.
You can check back here for more information about the game.
