Investigation continues into case of missing Bassfield toddler found in Sumrall

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - The investigation continues in the case of the missing Jefferson Davis County toddler who was found safe a few miles away in Lamar County Friday.

District Attorney Hal Kittrell says no arrests have been made in connection with the disappearance of two-year-old Tylan Herring.

He was reported missing from the Barnes Avenue area in Bassfield Thursday night, but he was found in Sumrall Friday afternoon.

Authorities said the child was okay, but they did haven’t said yet how he ended up there or who may have been with him at the time.

Kittrell said law enforcement has been working diligently on the case.

