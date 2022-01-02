Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Investigation continues into case of missing Bassfield toddler found in Sumrall

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - The investigation continues in the case of the missing Jefferson Davis County toddler who was found safe a few miles away in Lamar County Friday.

District Attorney Hal Kittrell says no arrests have been made in connection with the disappearance of two-year-old Tylan Herring.

He was reported missing from the Barnes Avenue area in Bassfield Thursday night, but he was found in Sumrall Friday afternoon.

Authorities said the child was okay, but they did haven’t said yet how he ended up there or who may have been with him at the time.

Kittrell said law enforcement has been working diligently on the case.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos Top to bottom; left row: Stephen Cole, Kerri Allen and James Earl Smith Jr. T to B;...
Perry Co. arrests 10 in Thursday morning roundup
Tylan Kentrell Herring, 2
SAFE: Endangered, missing child alert canceled for toddler
The Menge Ave. exit of I-10 in Harrison County will be home to Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s....
Buc-ee’s closes land deal for first Mississippi location
Jones County Fire Council
2 injured in Jones Co. crash on MS-15
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99

Latest News

Pine Belt represented at 88th annual Sugar Bowl
It’s about time for the 88th annual Sugar Bowl
Investigation continues into case of missing Bassfield toddler found in Sumrall
Investigation continues into case of missing Bassfield toddler found in Sumrall
Pine Belt represented at 88th annual Sugar Bowl
Update before the 2022 Sugar Bowl
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 911 calls came in at 11:58 p.m. reporting shots...
Police: More than 50 shots fired in Gulfport New Year’s Eve mass shooting