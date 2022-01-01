Win Stuff
Police: More than 50 shots fired in Gulfport New Year’s Eve mass shooting

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said 911 calls came in at 11:58 p.m. reporting shots...
By Akim Powell
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - New details were released during a Gulfport press conference surrounding the New Year’s Eve mass shooting that left multiple people dead.

Gulfport Police Chief Chris Ryle said the shooting involved alcohol, drugs and assault weapons.

“When there is a party with alcohol, drugs and assault rifles are present, it’s a recipe for disaster and last night again sadly this was proven factual,” said Ryle.

Police said more than 50 shots were fired last night from small handguns to assault rifles. Authorities said during the party, a fight broke out, leading to shots fired by multiple people.

Responding officers located six men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Three men died from their injuries, and Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victims as 23-year-old Corey Dubose of D’Iberville, 28-year-old Sedrick McCord of Gulfport, and 22-year-old Aubrey Lewis of Bay St. Louis.

A fourth man is also in critical condition as of Saturday morning. Two other men and the woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Ryle expressed his frustration that people with information are not talking with police.

“I understand where they’re coming from they don’t want to be seen as snitches,” said Ryle. “But these are fathers, brothers, and sons who lost their lives or will be scarred for the rest of their lives.”

Ryle could not say what started the fight, or whether it was gang-related, but he did say Gulfport Police will have extra patrols in Gaston Point tonight and neighborhoods where the victims live in case of potential retaliation.

The investigation is ongoing. There are no arrests at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

