Former Pine Belt players suit up for Ole Miss

The Pine Belt's presence can be seen during any Ole Miss offensive drive. The stats sheets are often littered with outstanding performances from area players.

While all of them are finding their success for the Rebels, it was their hard work in the Pine Belt that landed them in an Ole Miss uniform including running back and former Hattiesburg tiger Jarod “Snoop” Conner.

“Probably never had a guy that’s worked as hard as he worked in the weight room, on the field to develop himself and be a master of his craft,” said Conner’s former coach and Hattiesburg Head Coach Tony Vance.

“When I think of Snoop Conner, I think of a guy (that) epitomizes what we’re looking for in high school football players as coaches,” added Vance.

“I enrolled early to try and get some playing time on the field because I knew I wasn’t a highly recruited player,” Ole Miss running back Snoop Conner said. “So, I just went there, started working, put my head down and just kept going,” added Vance.

Conner hasn’t stopped going since he got to Oxford recording over 1,500 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns in his 3 years as a Rebel.

Another Pine Belt player who spent part of their time under center in high school was Sumrall’s Dannis Jackson. The talented receiver has had to sit on the sidelines for most of his collegiate career but found openings this season.

“He’s been willing to wait his turn to play receiver and so some injuries this year allowed him to get on the field about mid-season and you got to see his talent,” said Jackson’s former coach and Sumrall’s Head Coach Shannon White. “You felt like he belonged and then you saw he belonged.”

In this era of college football, players waiting their turn seems few and far between, but it’s something Jackson has done.

“With the nature of players today and the transfer portal, but no he’s hung in there which if you know Dannis, doesn’t surprise you,” said White.

And that waiting has been necessary because…

“Ole Miss is off the charts at receiver. I don’t think there’s a better place to be in America,” added White.

Something Dontario Drummond knows as well. The standout wide receiver recorded 924 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns this season but he started his journey in Laurel.

“You could see it immediately, the talent level he had,” said Drummond’s former coach and South Jones Head Coach Todd Breland. “He struggled at the beginning, but you could see it. You could see how great he was going to be and he continued to work and he’s where he is now.”

“He was a development of this community,” added Breland.

