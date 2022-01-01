New Year’s Eve gunplay in New Orleans leaves boy shot, two teens arrested in 3 separate incidents

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three unrelated incidents of New Year’s Eve gunplay in New Orleans resulted in the wounding of a 10-year-old boy and the arrests of two armed juveniles, the NOPD said.

New Orleans police said the 10-year-old was wounded “by a falling bullet” at 10:06 p.m. in the 7900 block of Edgelake Court, near Crowder Boulevard in the Seabrook neighborhood of New Orleans East. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, but police provided no details regarding the severity of the child’s injury nor where he was when struck by the bullet.

No arrests have been made, the NOPD said, and anyone with information on the source of the bullet is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Around the same time, and less than 3.3 miles away, other NOPD officers heard gunfire in the area of the 7800 block of Coronet Court. Police said the officers found three male suspects firing weapons, including one who allegedly pointed a rifle at police before the group ran away. Two of the suspects escaped, but officers apprehended one 17-year-old.

The NOPD said the teen was booked into the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center on three counts of aggravated assault upon a police officer and one count each of illegal use of a weapon, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and flight from an officer. Police did not disclose the name of the arrestee because of his juvenile status. The two other suspects remain at large, the NOPD said.

And at the edge of the French Quarter, police responded at 12:30 a.m. New Year’s Day to reports of a gun-wielding person at Canal and Chartres streets. The NOPD said an officer saw the male pulling a gun from his waistband and waving it in the air before he was arrested “without incident.”

Police said this suspect was a 15-year-old boy, who also was booked into the city’s juvenile lockup on allegations of being a juvenile in possession of a firearm and for illegal carrying of a firearm.

