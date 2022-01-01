Win Stuff
Missing Bassfield toddler found safe in Sumrall

By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A lot of questions are being asked involving a Mississippi toddler who was found about 15 miles from his home.

Authorities tell us two-year-old Tylan Herring was found safe in Sumrall Friday afternoon.

Investigators are not saying how he ended up there or who he may have been with at the time. All they could tell us was that the little boy is okay.

Sumrall is about 14 miles from Bassfield where the little boy lived.

Community members joined forces in the search for the two-year-old today. Some brought four-wheelers to search around the Bassfield apartment complex and woods nearby.

The mayor of Brassfield says she is proud of her community for coming together to try and locate the toddler.

“It just goes to show you that Bassfield pulls together every time we have to. So it’s been great to see the community come out and thank God the child is OK.  So, that’s the main thing.” said Mayor Angela Ladner.

Authorities say the investigation is not closed. They say more information will be released soon.

