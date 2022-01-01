Driver injured in Wayne Co. single-car crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A single-car collision on Pleasant Grove Road, just over the Wayne County line, at 9:09 a.m., led to several fire departments responding to the incident.

Rustin and M & M volunteer fire departments responded as mutual aid to assist Pleasant Grove and Beat 4 Wayne County fire departments.

The volunteer fire departments rendered emergency medical care to the single passenger who was moderately injured and out of the vehicle upon arrival.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the driver of the four-door sedan lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and came to rest on a barbed-wire fence.

The vehicle sustained major damage.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident. EMServ Ambulance Service also responded and transported the driver to the emergency department.

No other injuries were reported.

