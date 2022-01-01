Win Stuff
Car hydroplanes on I-59 in front of 18-wheeler, crashes off roadway

By Allen Brewer
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - On the noon of New Year’s Day, a car hydroplaned on Interstate 59 while trying to pass an 18-wheeler north of Moselle. Both vehicles ended up at the bottom of a hill off the interstate.

According to Howard James, Chief of the Moselle Volunteer Fire Department, the car, a Chevy Cruze, was traveling north on the interstate when it attempted to pass the 18-wheeler, which was carrying around 36,000 pounds of vegetables.

The car then hydroplaned on the wet roadway causing it to spin in front of the oncoming truck.

Both vehicles went off the roadway with the truck pinning the Chevy between one of its front tires and vegetation at the bottom of the hill.

According to James, a bystander, who stopped to view the crash, helped the driver of the car out of the vehicle. Both drivers were responsive when officials arrived.

James said the wreck was reported at approximately 12:23 p.m. Mosselle Fire & Rescue, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and an ambulance responded to the scene.

No visible injuries were reported. Neither of the drivers left with the ambulance at the scene of the incident.

The Chevy, however, received heavy damage to its side. The truck also had some damages to its front.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the right lane of the interstate was blocked past Moselle Road Exit 80 while crews tried to pull out the vehicles. MDOT expects the alert to be cleared by 5 p.m.

MDOT said that the wreck did not cause major traffic delays.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

