Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Buc-ee’s closes land deal for first Mississippi location

The Menge Ave. exit of I-10 in Harrison County will be home to Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s....
The Menge Ave. exit of I-10 in Harrison County will be home to Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s. The deal closed this week on the 43-acre property.(WBRC)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s now official! The Menge Ave. exit will be home to Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s.

The deal closed this week on the 43-acre property. The location is on the northwest corner of Firetower Rd. and the I-10 interchange, right across from a Chevron. And the land owners have another 140-acres available in that area.

No word yet when ground will be broken on the highly anticipated project.

Back in July, Harrison County development leaders announced that Buc-ee’s was set to invest $50 million into its first-ever Mississippi store. The Board of Supervisors then agreed to invest an additional $15 million into infrastructure at the location to help support the 80,000 square foot business.

Improvements will include expanding Menge Ave. from two lanes to five lanes and lengthening the ramps entering and exiting the interstate to handle the expected traffic increase.

Buc-ee’s, which is a Texas-based business, has become a bit of a cultural phenomenon, offering an expansive building stocked full of beaver-themed merchandise. Nestled amongst the apparel and souvenirs, the popular convenience store sells a variety of beef jerky, freshly made fudge and barbecue, as well as its famous beaver nuggets.

The business has several locations in Texas but in recent years has begun expanding throughout the Southeast. The closest location to South Mississippi currently is the Buc-ee’s in Robertsdale, Ala., which can be on I-10 going towards Gulf Shores.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tylan Kentrell Herring, 2
SAFE: Endangered, missing child alert canceled for toddler
Christopher Hawthorn, 43, of Hattiesburg, was traveling on a bicycle when he collided with a...
Bicyclist dies after Hattiesburg crash
The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of May...
Woman injured in Hattiesburg shooting
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Columbia woman died Tuesday morning when she lost control...
Columbia woman killed in single-car accident Tuesday morning
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99

Latest News

Organizers estimate nearly 500,000 have visited downtown Columbia in 2021 for "Experience a...
4th ‘Experience a Columbia Christmas’ wraps up with New Year’s fireworks
Some people eat black-eyed peas and cabbage on New Year's Day for good luck.
Restaurants to serve black-eyed peas, cabbage for luck on New Year’s Day
How to get the keys to your dream home this new year
How to get the keys to your dream home this new year
fireworks
Fireworks shortage affecting business in the Pine Belt