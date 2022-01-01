4th ‘Experience a Columbia Christmas’ wraps up with New Year’s fireworks

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A midnight fireworks show on New Year’s Eve will be the finale of the 4th annual Experience a Columbia Christmas.

That’s a series of holiday light displays, parades and live nativity performances that began in November.

Events on New Year’s Eve include live music from Dueling Pianos and the Troy Laz Band.

Organizers say nearly 500,000 people have visited Columbia for this year’s Christmas activities.

“There were nights where there was close to 40,000 people that came and went throughout the day and some of those nights, we (ice) skated up to 1,700 people, which is record-breaking for us as well,” said Jacob Harrison, director of business development for Experience Columbia. “We’re making plans on how to shorten some of the lines and to be able to serve more people because more people are coming.”

Experience a Columbia Christmas is now a partnership involving the Experience Columbia organization, the city of Columbia, the Marion County Board of Supervisors and members of the local business community.

