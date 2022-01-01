2 injured in Jones Co. crash on MS-15

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -In the second major incident on New Year’s Eve, Shady Grove and Sharon volunteer fire departments responded to 5314 Highway 15 North in front of the Dollar General for a vehicle collision at approximately 2:53 p.m.

Upon arrival, the firefighters found a Chevrolet S10 pickup with severe damage blocking both lanes of the highway.

A second vehicle involved in the collision was several hundred feet off the road after having left the roadway and striking a tree.

Witnesses stated the S10 was attempting to go north on Mississippi Highway 15 when the Nissan Titan traveling south struck it.

According to witnesses, after the impact, the S10 spun several times in the road.

One of the drivers was entrapped in the vehicle on the highway. Extrication of the man in the S10 took about 19 minutes due to the condition of the vehicle.

Overall, both lanes of Highway 15 were blocked for about an hour and 20 minutes.

Aircare responded to the scene to airlift the entrapped victim to the emergency department.

Each of the two individuals involved sustained severe injuries. EMServ transported one patient to the emergency room.

Jasper County’s Stringer and Moss volunteer fire departments responded to the incident to assist. MHP and Jones County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene.

No other injuries were reported.

