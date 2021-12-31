Woman injured in Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman was injured in a shooting in Hattiesburg Thursday night.

The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of May Avenue around 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, a woman was discovered suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to HPD, the woman was transported to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

If you have any information pertaining to the incident, please contact Hattiesburg Police at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.