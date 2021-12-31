Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Vaccinated faced better odds in December’s COVID’s variant surge

Those fully vaccinated in Mississippi against COVID-19 fared much better in three, key...
Those fully vaccinated in Mississippi against COVID-19 fared much better in three, key statistical areas than fellow Mississippians, who were partially vaccinated or vaccinated not at all.(Mississippi State Department of Health)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippians who were considered fully vaccinated by the state fared considerably better in the last month of 2021 than their fellow state residents who were partially vaccinated or had not been vaccinated at all.

The Mississippi State Department of Health looked at three categories during December’s surge of new COVID-19 cases believed caused in large part because of variants like the Delta and Omicron viruses.

The results included:

  • Of the new cases reported between Dec. 2 and Dec. 29 to MSDH, 97 percent of those testing positive either had not finished or had not started the two-step process needed to be fully vaccinated
  • Of those requiring hospitalization; 87 percent had not finished the vaccination process or had not been vaccinated at all
  • Of the deaths recorded during the four-week period, 73 percent had not been vaccinated at all or had not finished the two-step routine.

Since February 2020, Mississippi had recorded about 544,000 cases of COVID-19. The state has logged 10,450 coronavirus-related deaths since February 2020.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Hawthorn, 43, of Hattiesburg, was traveling on a bicycle when he collided with a...
Bicyclist dies after Hattiesburg crash
The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of May...
Woman injured in Hattiesburg shooting
Tylan Kentrell Herring, 2
SAFE: Endangered, missing child alert canceled for toddler
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Columbia woman died Tuesday morning when she lost control...
Columbia woman killed in single-car accident Tuesday morning
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says

Latest News

Photos Top to bottom; left row: Stephen Cole, Kerri Allen and James Earl Smith Jr. T to B;...
Perry Co. arrests 10 in Thursday morning roundup
A chemical fire at Georgia-Pacific Chemicals, LLC, in Taylorsville Friday morning quickly...
No injuries, minimal damage in Georgia Pacific fire in Taylorsville
Deputy U.S. Marshal Josie Wells, 27
Non-profit pays off mortgage on home of slain U.S. Marshal
An endangered/missing child alert has been issued for 2-year-old Tylan Kentrell Herring of...
MBI issues endangered-missing child alert for Bassfield 2-year-old