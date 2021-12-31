Vaccinated faced better odds in December’s COVID’s variant surge

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippians who were considered fully vaccinated by the state fared considerably better in the last month of 2021 than their fellow state residents who were partially vaccinated or had not been vaccinated at all.

The Mississippi State Department of Health looked at three categories during December’s surge of new COVID-19 cases believed caused in large part because of variants like the Delta and Omicron viruses.

The results included:

Of the new cases reported between Dec. 2 and Dec. 29 to MSDH, 97 percent of those testing positive either had not finished or had not started the two-step process needed to be fully vaccinated

Of those requiring hospitalization; 87 percent had not finished the vaccination process or had not been vaccinated at all

Of the deaths recorded during the four-week period, 73 percent had not been vaccinated at all or had not finished the two-step routine.

Since February 2020, Mississippi had recorded about 544,000 cases of COVID-19. The state has logged 10,450 coronavirus-related deaths since February 2020.

