Stormy beginning to 2022 with a big blast of cold air Sunday and Monday

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
This evening will be partly cloudy and warm with temperatures will fall into the mid 70s this evening. We’ll ring in 2022 with temperatures near 70 at the stroke of midnight. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70s.

We’ll begin 2022 with more record-breaking heat as highs soar to 80°. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers in the morning. Scattered T-Storms will move in during the evening and overnight hours. The threat for severe weather and tornadoes will stay north of I-20, into north Mississippi and north Alabama. Still though, a rogue strong storm with gusty winds can’t be ruled out here in the Pine Belt.

Sunday will be MUCH COLDER. Our high of 58° will occur in the morning hours. Temperatures will fall into the mid to low 40s by 4pm. Skies will be cloudy with a few scattered showers.

Lows on Monday morning will be in the upper 20s with Wind Chills making it feel like the mid to low 20s during the morning hours. Highs will struggle to reach 50s° during the afternoon with sunny skies.

We’ll stay cool into Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

