Stores seeing huge rush of customers buying fireworks ahead of New Year celebrations

By Quentin Smith
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are more than 24 hours away from the New Year, and many in the metro are planning to bring it in with a BANG!

Several people flooding stores stocking up on fireworks to celebrate the holiday. Inside Roy’s Fireworks in Pearl, the fireworks are flying off the shelves.

“Now it’s getting to where people are coming in saying, ‘Put me a $3,000 show together, or $4,000.’ I just finished putting two together today,” said Roy Nichols, owner of Roy’s Fireworks. “I number them and have them marked, and then they’ll shoot them tomorrow, and they’ll have them shoot right off the way I listed them.” 

Nichols said they are seeing a huge rush of customers. ”I’d say about 250 so far,” he said.

Resulting in thousands of dollars flowing into the shop. In fact, Nichols said this could be the store’s biggest revenue generator this year.

”In the past, July 4th has been the biggest, but as it’s going now, we are way ahead at this same time at the Fourth of July, we’re way upward,” said Nichols.

Despite there being a nationwide shortage on fireworks, Nichols said they’re fully stocked, and received all of their inventory just in time for the holiday.

”We started on July 7th, going and restocking,” the owner explained. “We have four and five cases of each of the products. It is a shortage, but if you plan ahead, you can do it, and that’s what we did.”

While his customers are planning to light up the sky, Nichols said there are a few safety measures people should keep in mind when popping the fireworks this weekend.

”Be very careful and do what the instructions say,” said Nichols. “On artillery, don’t just set it on the ground, put bricks around it, or either put a two-by-six and screw it down because the artillery is pretty powerful, and it can shoot off and blow, so just be protective with that. Everything else, just light it and get out of the way.”

If you want to see fireworks this weekend, but don’t want to light them on your own, there will be multiple fireworks shows taking place. Just view the list below:

In Jackson:

https://www.facebook.com/events/mississippi-childrens-museum/noon-years-eve/3025101707738086/

In Ridgeland:

https://www.facebook.com/events/415067589777043

In Brandon:

https://www.facebook.com/events/302801735060777

