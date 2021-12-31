Restaurants to serve black-eyed peas, cabbage for luck on New Year’s Day
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some local restaurants will be open Jan. 1 to serve traditional meals with black-eyed peas and cabbage.
According to some, eating these foods is supposed to bring you good luck for the new year.
“Pork is for prosperity, the greens/ cabbage is for money and black-eyed peas is for luck, so you put them all together and hopefully, you’ve got a good year coming up,” said Grant Ford, owner and operator of GrateFull Soul.
Both Hub City locations of Keg & Barrel will serve black-eyed peas and cabbage along with cornbread, fried chicken and mashed potatoes.
“We’ll be busy, it’s one of our busiest days of the year,” said Shawn McDaniel, bar manager for Keg & Barrel in downtown Hattiesburg. “We’ve done this plate lunch every year for more than a decade and it’s one of our most popular days of the year.”
GrateFull Soul will serve its New Year’s Day meals from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The Keg & Barrel locations will serve its lunches from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
