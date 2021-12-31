Win Stuff
Perry Co. arrests 10 in Thursday morning roundup

By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Thursday, Perry County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with 12th-Net Metro Narcotic agents, performed a county-wide roundup of suspects wanted for the sale of a controlled substance. Many of the people arrested were charged with being in possession and/or attempting to sell methamphetamine.

According to the PCSO, they started in the Richton area and conducted a search warrant. Richton Police Department also assisted with the search.

The following arrests were made:

  • Stephen Cole, 51, was charged with two counts of sale of meth and felony possession of meth.
  • Kerri Allen, 46, was charged with conspiracy to sale of meth and felony possession of meth.

Others arrested in the Richton area included:

  • James Earl Smith Jr., 30, was charged with two counts of sale of meth.
  • Britni Cole, 38, was charged with the sale of meth.

The law enforcement group then went to the Runnelstown area and arrested two near Brady Road.

The following arrests were made:

  • Carla Brewer, 41, was charged with two counts of sale of meth.
  • Henry Kane Anderson, 18, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Later, the sheriff’s office went to the Beaumont area and arrested those listed below:

  • Fredrick T. Tatum Jr., 25, was charged with the sale of meth.
  • James Love, 24, was charged with four New Augusta Police Department misdemeanor warrants.
  • Robert E. Solomon, 26, was charged with the sale of meth.

Later that afternoon, one subject turned himself in to the Sheriff’s Office.

  • Fredrick T. Taylor, 45, was charged with the sale of meth.
Photos Top to bottom; left row: Stephen Cole, Kerri Allen and James Earl Smith Jr. T to B; middle row: Britni Cole, Carla Brewer, Henry Anderson and Fredrick Tatum Jr. T to B; right row: James Love, Robert Solomon and Fredrick Taylor.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)

