Patchy fog expected overnight, lows in the upper 60s.

Good Thursday evening, everyone!

Look for patchy fog overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

For New Year’s Eve, expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

For New Year’s Eve night, expect only a 20 percent chance for a shower with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

For New Years Day, things will go downhill rather rapidly with showers and T-storms becoming likely in the afternoon. Some of the storms could be severe with isolated tornadoes possible.

Make sure your weather radio is working properly and make sure you have the WDAM weather app on your phone.

Highs will be in the upper 70s. It will also be very breezy with south winds of 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

For News Year’s night, expect a very strong cold front to move through the area with a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

As the front pushes east of the Pine Belt, you can expect temperatures to quickly fall into the 50s.

For Sunday, look for skies to become partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. By Sunday night into early morning look for lows to be much colder with temperatures in the upper 20s by Monday morning.

During the day Monday, look for sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 and lows around 30 by Tuesday morning.

Mostly sunny skies are expected on Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.