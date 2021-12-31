Win Stuff
Omicron variant creates demand for COVID-19 tests in the Pine Belt

There is a high demand for COVID-19 testing causing some people to wait hours.
The numbers have doubled in the last four days according to a graph released by the Mississippi State Department of Health.(Mia Monet)
By Mia Monet
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This holiday season brought in a host of problems with the Omicron variant spreading.

COVID numbers are going up everywhere, and Mississippi is not being left out of the trend.

The numbers have doubled in the last four days according to a graph released by the Mississippi State Department of Health.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 4,885 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths in the state Thursday.(MSDH)

The graph shows how the number of hospitalized people with covid went from you can see that number went from 239 on Christmas Eve to 446 on the 28th.

Numbers like these have a lot of people concerned and wanting to know their status, but getting a test in Hattiesburg has not been easy. At least that’s what Cicely Garrett says.

“So, when it came down to the first place that I tired, they actually told me it was about one hundred and seventy-five people ahead of me. The second place told me I’d have to wait about one hour and thirty minutes before I could even begin my testing,” says Garrette.

If you think that you need to go get tested, the Mississippi State Department of Health has free covid testing locations across the Pine belt.

The dancers are stretching to prepare for their show
Dance Art Dance to break barriers with the power of dance
