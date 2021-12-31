Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

No injuries, minimal damage in Georgia Pacific fire in Taylorsville

A chemical fire at Georgia-Pacific Chemicals, LLC, in Taylorsville Friday morning quickly...
A chemical fire at Georgia-Pacific Chemicals, LLC, in Taylorsville Friday morning quickly brought under control.(Winterville Community Fire Dept.)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A fire that started inside a mixing tank Friday morning at Georgia Pacific Chemicals in Taylorsville was quickly brought under control.

No was injured and emergency responders did not have to evacuate anyone from the grounds or surrounding area,Taylorsville Police Department Chief Gabe Horn said.

Georgia-Pacific spokesman Rick Kimble said a small fire had started inside a “reactor,” a tank about the size of a mid-sized vehicle where chemicals are mixed for use in various resins and other woodworking products.

Kimble said the fire burned through a seal to reach the exterior of the tank.

That’s when units from Taylorsville, Magee, Mize and other nearby volunteer departments arrived on the scene.

Horn said the uinits used foam to extinguish the fire, which he said is standard operating procedure

“I want to make this very, very clear that there was no explosion at this site,” Kimble said. “The reactors do have pressure relief valves, and when they go, which this one did like it was supposed to, it makes a very loud noise.

“That could have been what some people mistook for an explosion.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Hawthorn, 43, of Hattiesburg, was traveling on a bicycle when he collided with a...
Bicyclist dies after Hattiesburg crash
The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of May...
Woman injured in Hattiesburg shooting
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Columbia woman died Tuesday morning when she lost control...
Columbia woman killed in single-car accident Tuesday morning
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says
First-degree murder warrants were sworn against 18-year-old Frederick Allen in a Dec. 16...
Murder warrants issued for December shooting that left 2 dead

Latest News

An endangered/missing child alert has been issued for 2-year-old Tylan Kentrell Herring of...
MBI issues endangered-missing child alert for Bassfield 2-year-old
Endangered Child Alert triggered
Endangered Child Alert triggered
According to a post made by the Coliseum, the remaining sessions scheduled for Friday, Dec. 31...
Ice skating at the Coliseum ends for the season after Zamboni breaks down
Heart-related deaths increase during holidays, AMR medics say