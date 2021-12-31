NEWS FLASH: WDAM’s top stories of 2021

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - When tragedy or shocking events strike a community, it affects many people. It also often brings the community together in unexpected ways.

Here is a look back at some of the biggest stories of 2021.

In May, a private plane crash left a visible mark on Annie Christie Drive in Hattiesburg.

“We’re devastated. You know, when unexpected accidents happen, it devastates you. And, you really don’t know which way to turn other than to god,” said Theretha White, Aunt of deceased’s Melinda Standley.

Hattiesburg Police Department public information officer Ryan Moore said they were notified of an aircraft crash on Annie Christie Drive around 11:20 p.m. (Charles Herrington)

In the immediate wake of the crash, neighbors and family gathered.

“It’s just a terrible tragedy for that family. My heart goes out to the family and to the people in the plane and everything,” said Essie Ellis, a neighbor.

The neighborhood mourned the loss of resident Gerry Standley.

He was a beloved pastor, family member, and mentor to many people. In the days after the crash, Cobrin Varnado, Stanley’s younger brother, participated in a fundraiser and vigils with his family.

“We can’t replace him, we can’t do what he did, but his young brothers, his sons, his nephews, we come together and uphold the family like he would. He connected with everyone, everyone loved him, he loved everyone,” said Varnado.

The community contributed to fundraisers and held vigils to help the family and keep Stanley’s memory alive. The NTSB preliminary report for the crash confirmed the plane was preparing to land.

The cause is still being investigated.

The same month, Laurel lost its former mayor Melvin Mack.

Melvin Mack became the city's first Black mayor when he was elected in 2005. (WDAM)

Catrina Wilson, Mack’s daughter, said the outpouring of community love remembering her father was amazing.

“My father is smiling down from heaven right now. He loved the people of laurel, he loved his family, he loved his community. He would be really happy right now to see us all come together one last time in honor of him,” said Wilson at his funeral services.

The first African American mayor of the city beautiful Mack also served as a city councilman and the Jones County Board Supervisor, making a big impact on his community.

“No matter when you saw him, he had that genuine smile. He always greeted you in love. And that’s what I remembered about him,” said Faye Jackson, a Laurel resident who attended the wake at City Hall.

In August, an explosion at the Jarrell Recycling Plant in Moselle rocked the community.

An explosive device went off in the scrapyard killing 35-year-old Jones County resident James Keye on his third day on the job.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin’s deputies were some of the first on the scene.

“There were two individuals sitting down approximately 30-yards away from the explosion site, and once the explosion happened, one man went down and another man was blown across the road but he didn’t suffer anything but superficial injuries,” said Berlin in a report.

A man died after an explosion Wednesday morning in Jones County. (Source: WDAM)

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, State Fire Marshall’s Office, and special military team found and detonated a second device at the plant within the week. During the investigation, about a dozen people were evacuated from the area for their safety.

Another loss for Jones County in the fall, West Jones student Cade Thompson died in a car accident on his way to school. His team and classmates immediately came together to support each other.

Thompson’s football teammate, Carter Kilpatrick, says it was a hard week on the entire school.

“He was my substitute and you know, when I turn around now he’s not there. I think our team, being as close as we are, as much of a family as we are, I think that’s helped up us all like we can all lean on each other and we’re playing Friday to honor him,” said Kilpatrick at practice following the accident.

Schools across the pine belt lit up their scoreboards with the number 56 and name Cade Thompson to honor the player.

West Jones honored Cade Thompson by putting his photo and jersey number, 56, of the football stadium scoreboard (Source: WDAM)

The holiday season kicked off with celebrations across the Pine Belt, but also a scare for two families in Columbia.

Men taking pictures with young girls on the ice rink in downtown Columbia led to an arrest. Police and caring bystanders quickly surrounded Salvador Mendez-Santiz and made sure the girls were safe.

Kasey Breazeale and Roxanne Courtney, the mothers of the two girls, say it was a learning experience to always have your guard up. They were incredibly thankful for the event staff and friends there who immediately came to their help.

“The girls had a great time, we’re going back. We’re gonna take her brother ice skating and I’ll probably even put on a pair myself. But...” “it’s something that can happen anywhere...just be vigilant,” they say together.

The ice rink in Downtown Columbia. (WDAM)

Officials say, the incident on the ice is a reminder to always look out for your family and neighbors – and when you see or know something, it’s important to say something.

Those are some of the biggest and most impactful stories of 2021.

Thank you so much for watching and letting us tell your stories.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.