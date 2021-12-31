‘Midnight on Front Street’ poster sales benefit Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art is selling 75 limited edition, artist-singed ‘Midnight on Front Street’ posters. Pine Belt student Gretchen McClure won the art design contest for this year’s poster.

Posters can be purchased here for $20. There is also an option to buy an unsigned poster for $10.

“We had tons of submissions and it just goes to show that it doesn’t matter your age, it doesn’t matter your background. We accept talent of all time here in Hattiesburg. And we’re really excited for this young budding artist to be able to share her talent and her art with everybody in Hattiesburg and beyond,” says Kristen Brock.

Brock, director of programs and promotions for Visit Hattiesburg, says 100 percent of the proceeds from poster sales will go to putting public art in the Hub City.

“We’re about to start phase three of the utility box series, Brock said, “and we’re going to add in for 15 payment utility boxes through town, and because of Gretchen’s commitment to providing art to the community and the community support for her, we’re going to be able to add another utility box.

“And we are really excited to say that all funds from HAPA go back to bringing art to the community.”

You can learn more about the Hattiesburg Alliance for Public and its projects here.

