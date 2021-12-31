Win Stuff
MBI issues endangered-missing child alert for Bassfield 2-year-old

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BASSFIELD., Miss. (WLBT) - An endangered/missing child alert remains in effect for a 2-year-old from Bassfield.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to help find Tylan Kentrell Herring, who was last seen Thursday around 8:55 p.m. near Barnes Avenue.

Herring may be wearing a yellow shirt with black stripes, gray ants with orange tigers on the knees and red-and-gray shoes.

If you have any information on where Tylan Kentrell Herring could be, call the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 792-8878 or (601) 792-5169.

