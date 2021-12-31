Lawrence County man accused of beating his 92-year-old father

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Lawrence County man is in jail charged with beating his elderly father.

Alex Speights is charged with aggravated assault in the beating of his father, Willie Speights, who is 92-years-old.

Lawrence County Sheriff Ryan Everett did not release information on how severe the injuries are.

Speights is being held in the Lawrence County jail.

