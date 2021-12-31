Win Stuff
Ice skating at the Coliseum ends for the season after Zamboni breaks down

By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you were planning on going ice skating over the next few days at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum, you’ll need to make other plans.

According to a post made by the Coliseum, the remaining sessions scheduled for Friday, Dec. 31 through Sunday, Jan. 2, have been canceled due to the arena’s Zamboni breaking down.

Because it’s a holiday weekend, the machine - which is used to clean and resurface the ice rink - cannot be fixed in time for the remaining sessions, which were scheduled to take place over the next three days.

“We are incredibly sorry for any inconvenience. This is not how we wanted to end this year’s season. We do look forward to welcoming you back for the 2022 Ice Skating Season,” stated the Facebook post from the Coliseum.

“Due to our Zamboni breaking down over a Holiday weekend, we are unable to repair it and can no longer provide safe ice...

Posted by MS Coast Coliseum and Convention Center on Thursday, December 30, 2021

Sessions were originally scheduled for the following:

  • Friday, Dec. 31, 2021: 3:30pm, 5pm, 6-7:30pm, 8:30-10pm
  • Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022: 1-2:30pm, 3:30-5pm, 6-7:30pm, 8:30-10pm
  • Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022: 1-2:30pm, 3:30-5pm, 6-7:30pm

RELATED: On Thursday night at the Mississippi Seawolves last of three minor league games, Coast Coliseum officials announced that ice hockey would return full time to South Mississippi.

