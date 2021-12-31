Gulfport family still looking for answers following 2020 hit-and-run

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It has now been more than a year since a Gulfport man was hit by a vehicle and left severely injured.

Police still don’t know who’s responsible for the hit and run and the man’s family is desperate for answers.

“I just can’t imagine how you can lay down and go to sleep at night after having done that to a person,” said Alice Carroll.

Life forever changed for Alice Carroll’s brother Willie Smith last November.

Willie Smith's family is still looking for answers following 2020 hit-and-run. (Alice Carroll)

“It’s been 406 days,” said Carroll.

In all those days, Carroll still hasn’t learned what led to her brother being found here at the corner of Hewes Avenue and Georgia Street.

Following the hit-and-run, Smith spent four months in the hospital and is still in a rehab facility confined to a wheelchair recovering from injuries to his entire body.

“Everything basically from head injuries to broken ankles,” said Carroll.

The holidays this year for Smith’s three children and four siblings are a painful reminder of what he and the family have gone through.

“Anytime you’re having family gatherings and you’re having the life of the party missing and we have to reminisce about what happened to him and not knowing the real details, it’s difficult,” said Carroll.

Alice Carroll is desperately searching for answers after her brother Willie Smith was left in critical condition Friday following a hit-and-run in Gulfport. (Family of Willie Smith)

Even though more than a year has passed, Carroll is still hopeful someone will come forward with information about who might be responsible for hitting her brother.

“Hewes Avenue is such a busy street I just can’t imagine anyone not seeing anything,” said Carroll.

It would really help with putting closure to it instead of just sitting around trying to figure out what really happened. We’re just still hoping someone would say something.

Authorities told WLOX News that no new developments have come up in this hit-and-run case and no suspects have been named.

If you know anything about what happened to Willie Smith you can call Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.