Endangered, missing child alert for 2-year-old

Tylan Kentrell Herring, 2(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JEFFERSON DAVIS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - State investigators need your help to find a missing toddler out of Bassfield, Mississippi.

His name is Tylan Kentrell Herring, and he’s 2-years-old.

He was last seen Thursday, December 30, around 8:55 p.m. near Barnes Avenue in Jefferson Davis County.

He may be wearing a yellow shirt with black stripes, gray pants with orange tigers on the knees, and red/gray shoes.

If you have any information on where Tylan Kentrell Herring could be, contact Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department at 601-792-8878 or 601-792-5169.

