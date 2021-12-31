Dance Art Dance to break barriers with the power of dance

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A non-profit organization, Dance Art Dance, is preparing to put on a recital that showcases diversity in dance.

“I’m excited because it’s kind of new. It’s something I get to experience for the first time and get to see how it is and basically just enjoy it and see how it all comes out in the end,” said Amaria Bowie.

The organization’s president E. Jae James says the recital is called The Stereo-Cracker.

“It’s pretty much like a Wizard of Oz and The Wiz, so instead of The Nutcracker, we have the “stereo” cracker with the stereo basically means stereotypes. And instead of our Clara having a nutcracker, she’s going to have a stereo,” said James.

James said Clara will be able to change the radio station to show a variety of dancers.

“In our show, (we) want to be able to display different types of dancers, body types, skill types and allow all kids to be able to shine in a show versus it being a show geared to only one type of dancer,” said James.

Halei Hood is excited to be one of those dancers. She’s been dancing for 11 years, and she says she wants to dance professionally when she grows up.

“I do think that this production will help me learn and grow, so I can eventually get there, and I’m really excited for what has to come,” said Hood.

The recital will be at the Saenger Theater on Sunday, January 9th.

If you’d like to attend the show, you can purchase your tickets for $13 HERE.

There will be two showings, the first will be at 2 p.m. and the other at 5 p.m.

