Collins’ ‘Christmas in the Park’ wraps up Jan. 1

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Collins’ annual Christmas in the Park will be wrapping up soon.

It’s been held at Robertson Park on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights since Thanksgiving.

It’s a drive-thru activity, featuring thousands of holiday lights and displays.

It’s free of charge, but donations are accepted, for upkeep and expansion of the displays.

The final nights for this year’s display are Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Hours will be from 5-9 p.m.

Organizers say so far, more than 7,000 people have driven through “Christmas in the Park” this year.

“We’ve added a few new things this year. Of course, more honorariums and memorials, we add to it each year,” said Marie Shoemake, executive director of the Covington County Chamber of Commerce. “The weather has been very cooperative. Only one night, did we have a little rain, so everything has gone really good.”

2021 was the 18th year for “Christmas in the Park.”

