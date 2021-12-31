Boil-water notice issued by North Lamar

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Some North Lamar Water Association customers will be adding another line to their New Year’s resolutions.

The water association issued a “boil-water” notice for North Lamar customers who live from the intersection of Somerset Drive-Hemlock Avenue, including all of Hemlock, to the intersection of Somerset Drive and Daisey Lane.

The notice also includes customers on Daisey and Lucky Leaf lanes and Sunny Meadows Drive.

Customers in those areas will need to boil their water until notified otherwise.

