NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Let the good times roll! Here is the 2022 Mardi Gras parade schedule for the greater New Orleans metro area. Check back for updates as we get them. Contact us if there are changes in schedule.

Thursday, January 6, 2022

Krewe of Joan of Arc French Quarter 7 p.m. Phunny Phorty Phellows Uptown (St. Charles Streetcar Line) 7 p.m. Funky Uptown Krewe Uptown (St. Charles Streetcar Line) 7:05 p.m. Société Des Champs Elysée Marigny (Walking parade only) 8 p.m.

Saturday, January 8, 2022

St. John Fools of Misrule Covington 6 p.m.

Saturday, January 22, 2022

Mande Kings Day Parade Mandeville 2 p.m.

Sunday, January 30, 2022

Krewe of Nefertiti New Orleans East 1 p.m.

New Orleans East (Source: WVUE/NOLA Weekend)

Saturday, February 5, 2022

Krewe of Chewbacchus Marigny 7 p.m.

Friday, February 11, 2022

Krewe Bohème Marigny - French Quarter 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 12, 2022

Krewe of Bilge Slidell Noon Krewe of Poseidon Slidell 6 p.m. Krewe du Vieux French Quarter 6:30 p.m. krewedelusion French Quarter follows Krewe du Vieux

Slidell (Source: WVUE/NOLA Weekend)

Sunday, February 13, 2022

Little Rascals Metairie CANCELED Pearl River Lions Club Pearl River 1 p.m. ‘tit Rəx Marigny 4:30 p.m.

Friday, February 18, 2022

Cork French Quarter 3 p.m. Oshun Uptown 6 p.m. Cleopatra Uptown 6 p.m. Alla Uptown 7 p.m. Excalibur Metairie 6:30 p.m. Symphony Metairie follows Excalibur Hercules Houma 6 p.m. Omega Hammond 6:30 p.m. Eve Mandeville 7 p.m.

Autoplay Caption

Saturday, February 19, 2022

Paws of Olde Towne Slidell 10 a.m. Push Mow Abita Springs Noon Tee Caillou Chauvin Noon Tchefuncte Madisonville 1 p.m. Nemesis Chalmette 1 p.m. Pontchartrain Uptown 1 p.m. Choctaw Uptown follows Pontchartrainin Freret Uptown follows Choctaw Sparta Uptown 5:30 p.m. Pygmalion Uptown follows Sparta Mad Hatters Metairie 5 p.m. Centurions Metairie 6:30 p.m. Olympia Covington 6 p.m. Titans Slidell 6:30 p.m. Aquarius Houma 6:30 p.m.

Autoplay Caption

Sunday, February 20, 2022

Femme Fatale Uptown 11 a.m. Carrollton Uptown Noon King Arthur Uptown follows Carrollton Hyacinthians Houma Noon Titans Houma follows Hyacinthians Dionysius Slidell 1 p.m. Barkus French Quarter 2 p.m. Atlas Metairie 4 p.m.

Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Culinary Queens of New Orleans Westbank 6 p.m.

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Druids Uptown 6:15 p.m. Nyx Uptown follows Druids

Thursday, February 24, 2022

Babylon Uptown 5:30 p.m. Chaos Uptown follows Babylon Muses Uptown follows Chaos

Friday, February 25, 2022

Bosom Buddies French Quarter 11:30 a.m. Hermes Uptown 5:30 p.m. d’Etat Uptown follows Hermes Morpheus Uptown follows Morpheus Selene Slidell 6:30 p.m. Aphrodite Houma 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 26, 2022

Bush Bush 9 a.m. NOMTOC Westbank 10:45 a.m. Iris Uptown 11 a.m. Tucks Uptown follows Iris Krewe of Lul Luling Noon Krewe of Tohwahpahsah Reserve Noon Endymion Mid-City 4:15 p.m. Bush Bush 9 a.m. Isis Kenner 6 p.m. Mardi Gras Houma 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 27, 2022

Du Monde LaPlace 11 a.m. Dagé LaPlace 11 a.m. Okeanos Uptown 11 a.m. Mid-City Uptown follows Okeanos Thoth Uptown follows Mid-City Montegut Montegut 12:30 p.m. Terreanians Houma 1:30 p.m. Des Allemands Des Allemands 1 p.m. Bacchus Uptown 5:15 p.m. Athena Metairie 5:30 p.m.

Lundi Gras - Monday, February 28, 2022

Proteus Uptown 5: 15 p.m. Orpheus Uptown 6 p.m. Cleopatra Houma 6:30 p.m.

Mardi Gras - Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Zulu Uptown 8 a.m. Rex Uptown 10 a.m. Elks Orleanians Uptown follows Rex Crescent City Uptown follows Elks Argus Metairie 10 a.m. Elks Jefferson Metairie follows Argus Jefferson Metairie follows Jefferson Covington Lions Club Covington 10 a.m. Covington Covington follows Covington Lions Club Folsom Folsom 2 p.m. Chahta Lacombe 1 p.m. Houmas Houma 1 p.m. Kajuns Houma follows Houmas Bonne Terre Montegut 11 a.m. Krewe of M.A.C. Gramercy 2 p.m.

Lagniappe - Saturday, March 5, 2022

Krewe du Pooch Mandeville Noon

Lagniappe - Sunday, March 6, 2022

Krewe of Mardi Paws Covington 2 p.m.

*All dates and information are subject to change.

Contact us if there are changes in the 2022 Mardi Gras parade schedule.

