12/31 Ryan’s “Last 2021″ Friday Morning Forecast

Ending the year warm and humid, but the first week of 2022 will be anything but.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning, Pine Belt early birds!

Another warm and muggy start to the day in the Pine Belt, but dramatic changes to that recent pattern aren’t far away. Today won’t bee very active though. We’ll start the day with a slight chance of an isolated shower, but that’ll be gone by the afternoon. We’ll even see more sun before the day ends, but those clouds gather quickly again as we head into Saturday afternoon. That’s due to our next “weather-maker,” a strong front moving in late Saturday night/early Sunday morning. This system will have more upper level support than the last one did, but the severe threat isn’t much higher. Still only slight-to-marginal, but we’ll keep checking to see if that changes.

Expect more record tying/breaking temperatures today! This morning’s low of 69 degrees beat’s 1952′s warm New Year’s eve by 5 degrees! This afternoon will likely tie 1971′s high of 80, though a few places may break it. Expect an even warmer start tomorrow near 70.

