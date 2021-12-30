Wednesday night fire damages home in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - First responders arrived at the scene of a house fire around the 700 block of Mamie Street on Wednesday night.

The fire is believed to have been reported around 6 p.m. The Hattiesburg Police Department and two firefighters units responded to the incident.

The fire was put out by around 6:30 p.m. The scene of the fire has now been cleared.

According to neighbors, the home was occupied by one older adult man. He is believed to have been taken from the scene for further medical attention.

The man’s condition is not known at this time.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

