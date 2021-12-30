Truck crashes into drainage ditch off I-59

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man said he was feeling unwell and was attempting to exit Interstate 59 onto Sanford Road when he blacked out. When he awoke, his vehicle was in a drainage ditch.

According to the man, who did not wish to be named, he was able to exit the vehicle through the driver’s side door then onto the hood of the truck.

The crash was called in around 1:30 p.m. The Mississippi Highway Patrol, the South and Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue units and EMServ Ambulance Service responded to the scene.

The drive was responsive and did not leave with the ambulance. His family was also on the scene and he said he would go to a doctor for further medical attention.

The truck, which was a red 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, received damage to the front. It is not believed to be totaled.

The crash was clear by around 2:10 p.m. The incident caused little to no traffic delays on Interstate 59.

The crash is still under MHP investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

