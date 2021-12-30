Win Stuff
State legislature set to redraw district lines during the beginning of session

By Caroline Wood
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - In less than a week, the Mississippi state legislature will reconvene in Jackson.

One of the first big topics to be discussed is redistricting. With the numbers back from the 2020 Census, it’s time to redraw the lines for Mississippi’s four congressional districts as well its state senate and house districts.

“Based on the shifting of populations in the state you have to make sure as best you can that each congressional district, the four congressional districts and each of the legislative districts represent about the same number of people under the theory of one person one vote,” said state Sen. Joey Fillingane, R-District 41.

He says although Mississippi’s population decreased by about six to seven thousand people in the last 10 years, we’ll still keep our four congressional districts.

Although nothing is set in stone yet, they’ll probably just look a little different.

“In the maps that I’ve seen thus far, you’re going to see probably Clarke County be totally out of the fourth district,” said Fillingane. “You may see a county like Marion get shifted from the fourth district over to the third district and Jones County... you may see it split and part of northern Jones County be placed into the third district whereas the southern part of Jones County will remain in the fourth congressional district.”

Because congressional elections happen in 2022, Fillingane said those have to be redrawn first.

“Their lines need to be done quickly because those qualifying deadlines are in the month of January...,” said Fillingane. “Ideally, you would do the congressional redistricting within the first week of session if possible.”

State legislative elections aren’t until 2023, but Fillingane says he expects the 52 senate and 122 house districts to be redrawn during this session.

“We may have additional representation which would be a good thing,” said Fillingane. “We have more people sort of working for you in Jackson, the state capital, from this area in the terms of the number of house members.”

The state legislature reconvenes on Jan. 4.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

