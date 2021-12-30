State health officials call Omicron outbreak the ‘fifth wave’

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 3,594 new cases and 19 deaths on Wednesday. Health officials held a press conference to address what they are calling the ‘fifth wave.’

“This last seven-day period, just going back seven days, we’ve had over 10 thousand cases that occurred,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “And, when you compare that to the previous seven-day period, we’re really at twice as many cases.”

MSDH says while the omicron variant seems to cause less severe symptoms, it’s 50 percent more contagious than delta.

“As of Dec. 20 and forward, of the specimens we’ve analyzed, 67 percent are due to omicron,” said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. “Now Omicron is significantly more contagious than Delta, but, fortunately, it does appear to cause less severe illness. But, regardless we will continue to see additional hospitalizations and deaths, many of which could be avoided.”

Dobbs says that could be a problem for the vulnerable population.

“We don’t have a lot of the monoclonal treatments available right now, we’re trying to deploy as quickly as we can. Most of the monoclonal treatments that we have are not effective against the omicron variant,” said Dobbs.

Their current advice is to be as careful as possible and do what we know works: avoid large gatherings and wear a mask when around other people.

“It’s important to prevent getting COVID right now while we’re waiting…for additional doses of the oral anti-virals and then the single form of monoclonal antibodies that is useful against Omicron that is called Sotrovimab,” said Dobbs.

Officials say oral anti-virals will be available in the state as soon as this week.

“Molnupiravir and Paxlovid both of these are used in outpatient settings that can be used to treat in the very early part of the illness. But overall we have less than 3,000 does of those that have been allocated to the state,” said Byers.

Doctors continue with the same messaging as they have all year, that getting fully vaccinated including a booster is the best protection against the virus.

To keep up with the increased demand for testing, MSDH says it increasing hours at the following health department. Officials remind people that clinics, as well as health departments, offer tests, and they are better options than utilizing the ER.

Mobile testing is available in these areas:

Adams County - Tuesday and Wednesday

Claiborne County - Tuesday through Thursday

Coahoma County - Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Desoto County - Hernando, 5 days per week

Hancock County - 5 days per week

Harrison County - 5 days per week

Jackson County - 5 days per week

Lafayette County - 5 days - doubled slots available

Leake County - Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Lincoln County - 5 days per week

Lowndes County - 5 days per week, doubled slots available

Marion County - from half-day to full-day, 5 days per week

Marshall County - Tuesday through Friday

Panola County - 5 days per week

Pearl River County - 5 days per week

Scott County - 4 full days per week, doubled appointment slots, Tuesday through Friday

Stone County - from half-day to full-day, increased appointment slots, 5 days a week

Tunica County - Tuesday and Thursday

