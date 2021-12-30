Possible severe weather around midnight, lows in the mid-to-upper 60s

Good Wednesday evening, Pine Belt.

We have a marginal threat for severe weather in the area until around midnight.

The main threats will be damaging winds, but one or two isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Lows tonight will be in the mid-to-upper 60s.

On Thursday morning, there is a marginal threat for some severe weather but that diminishes very early in the day, and Thursday afternoon is looking mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 60s.

For Friday, we have only a 30 percent chance for a few showers with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 60s. The chance for rain Friday night is 20 percent.

For Saturday, yet another potent system moves into the Pine Belt with another threat for severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes. Make sure your weather radios are working properly and make sure to download the WDAM weather app.

Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s. Late Saturday night a very strong cold front passes through the area resulting in a big change in our weather.

Lows by Sunday morning will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunny and cold weather is on tap for Sunday with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 and lows in the upper 20s by Monday morning.

The chilly, sunny weather will remain with us through Tuesday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

