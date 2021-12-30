Murder warrants issued for December shooting that left 2 dead

Win Stuff
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Arrest warrants for first-degree murder were sworn Thursday against an 18-year-old Hattiesburg man.

Hattiesburg police spokesman Ryan Moore said HPD had obtained warrants against Frederick Allen in an on-going investigation into the shooting deaths of Joseph Lee Thames Jr. 46, and Nakieta Lashawn McCarty, 29.

On Dec. 16, Hattiesburg police responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Sixth Street and Rawls Avenue in Hattiesburg just after 5 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, Thames Jr. and McCarty were both found deceased,from gunshot wounds.

Any one with any information on Allen’s whereabouts is asked to, please contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

