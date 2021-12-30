MSDH: Nearly 4,900 new cases of COVID turn up in 24-hour period

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that nearly 4,900 Mississippians had been added to the state’s new COVID-19 count.

In its final, daily report before the New Year’s holiday, MSDH said that 4,885 new cases had been reported by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

In addition, the state said 11 new deaths related to COVID were reported between Dec. 21 and Dec. 29, including one in Perry County.

The next MSDH coronavirus report will be released early Monday afternoon.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 543,737 and 10,450, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 59,548 COVID-19 cases and 1,059 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,593 cases, 96 deaths

Forrest: 14,459 cases, 263 deaths

Jasper: 3,486 cases, 66 deaths

Jones: 14,546 cases, 250 deaths

Lamar: 11,225 cases, 140 deaths

Marion: 4,557 cases, 115 deaths

Perry: 2,203 cases, 57 deaths

Wayne: 4,479 cases, 72 deaths.

MSDH also reported 509,667 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, 3,466,786 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,446,248 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

To date, 4,532,663 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

