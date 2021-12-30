Mississippi Emergency Management Agency releases response report for 2021
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released its response report for 2021. MEMA’s response is broken down into four components: preparedness, response, recovery and mitigation.
Here’s a look at MEMA’s work for the 2021 calendar year.
Response:
- Responded to 24 severe weather events
- Distributed: 275,000 sandbags, more than 700,000 bottles of water, 140,000 bags of ice, 2,000 ready-made meals
- 56 aerial damage assessments
- 37 missing person missions
- 2 HAZMAT/Fire support missions
- Deployed 350 state and local personnel for EMAC missions in Louisiana (Hurricane Ida) and California (wildfires)
- Utilized 65 Disaster Reservists for emergency responses
- MEMA staff worked 9,500 hours in overtime
COVID-19 Mission:
- 647 days activated, since March 13, 2020
- Built 60-day State PPE Stockpile
- Delivered 21 million pieces of PPE to hospitals, long-term care facilities, first responders, state agencies, state legislature and schools.
- Fulfilled 93% of medical staffing requests from 67 hospitals statewide
Recovery: Individual Assistance, Public Assistance, Mitigation
- $800K distributed to 11 counties to repair 145 homes not eligible for federal assistance
- Assisted over 800 survivors via Hurricane Ida call center
- Established seven registration intake centers to register Hurricane Ida survivors for assistance
- Working 20 federally declared disasters
- Distributed $86,000,000 in disaster funds to county Public Assistance projects
- Closed 155 Public Assistance projects
- Approved 26 Mitigation projects
- Paid out $3.2 million to sub-recipients for Mitigation Projects
- Completed 21 Mitigation projects
- Managing 112 open Mitigation projects
- Hired 40 new MEMA employees
Preparedness:
- Taught 106 training classes to more than 1800 attendees
- 340,000 Participants for Great ShakeOut
- 195 Participants in Grand Gulf Nuclear Ingestion Pathway Exercise
Recognized Achievements
- Special Achievement in GIS Award – Esri User Conference
- “UAS Program of the Year” by the Unmanned System Group
- “Best NFIP Compliance Award” by FEMA
- Passed “Grand Gulf Nuclear Ingestion Pathway Exercise”
MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney says he is proud of the work the agency has done for Mississippians and is looking forward to 2022.
