Mississippi Emergency Management Agency releases response report for 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released its response report for 2021. MEMA’s response is broken down into four components: preparedness, response, recovery and mitigation.

Here’s a look at MEMA’s work for the 2021 calendar year.

Response:

Responded to 24 severe weather events

Distributed: 275,000 sandbags, more than 700,000 bottles of water, 140,000 bags of ice, 2,000 ready-made meals

56 aerial damage assessments

37 missing person missions

2 HAZMAT/Fire support missions

Deployed 350 state and local personnel for EMAC missions in Louisiana (Hurricane Ida) and California (wildfires)

Utilized 65 Disaster Reservists for emergency responses

MEMA staff worked 9,500 hours in overtime

COVID-19 Mission:

647 days activated, since March 13, 2020

Built 60-day State PPE Stockpile

Delivered 21 million pieces of PPE to hospitals, long-term care facilities, first responders, state agencies, state legislature and schools.

Fulfilled 93% of medical staffing requests from 67 hospitals statewide

Recovery: Individual Assistance, Public Assistance, Mitigation

$800K distributed to 11 counties to repair 145 homes not eligible for federal assistance

Assisted over 800 survivors via Hurricane Ida call center

Established seven registration intake centers to register Hurricane Ida survivors for assistance

Working 20 federally declared disasters

Distributed $86,000,000 in disaster funds to county Public Assistance projects

Closed 155 Public Assistance projects

Approved 26 Mitigation projects

Paid out $3.2 million to sub-recipients for Mitigation Projects

Completed 21 Mitigation projects

Managing 112 open Mitigation projects

Hired 40 new MEMA employees

Preparedness:

Taught 106 training classes to more than 1800 attendees

340,000 Participants for Great ShakeOut

195 Participants in Grand Gulf Nuclear Ingestion Pathway Exercise

Recognized Achievements

Special Achievement in GIS Award – Esri User Conference

“UAS Program of the Year” by the Unmanned System Group

“Best NFIP Compliance Award” by FEMA

Passed “Grand Gulf Nuclear Ingestion Pathway Exercise”

MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney says he is proud of the work the agency has done for Mississippians and is looking forward to 2022.

