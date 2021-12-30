MHP: Expect an increased enforcement presence for New Year’s

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol will intensify enforcement efforts for the 2021-2022 New Year’s holiday travel period,.

The period started at 6 a.m. Thursday and will end at midnight on Sunday,.

“The New Year 2022 is fast approaching, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol is committed to stepping up enforcement efforts during this holiday period, " MHP Lt. Colonel Malachi Sanders said. “We will do our part, and we ask the public to do theirs by wearing a seatbelt and driving careful so we can bring in 2022 safely.”

All available troopers will be called into service to promote safe travel, with a particular emphasis placed on high visibility.

The enforcement of speeding, seatbelt, distracted and impaired driving laws, along with the use of safety checkpoints, will be utilized to reduce crashes during the holiday period.

Last year during the New Year’s enforcement period, MHP investigated 158 crashes, including three with fatalities. Troopers made 184 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems.

