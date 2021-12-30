Jones Co. Sheriff gives safety tips for driving on wet roads

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Rainy conditions seem to be a common trend for the Pine Belt this week and with all this rain comes slippery roads for drivers.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin gives some tips for drivers to practice safety while driving in the rain.

“The problem with drivers having accidents on these county roads is speed, excessive speed, so slow down. Most county roads aren’t marked. So, just because they’re not marked doesn’t mean you can drive as fast you want to. Drive a normal speed; 45-50 mph. And, when the roads are wet, slow down a little bit,” said Berlin.

Sheriff Berlin also says that if you do happen to veer off the road, you should call 911 right away or get out of your vehicle if necessary, but do not run into the street as this could cause another accident.

“In the pouring rain, you want to use the dim lights, use the windshield wipers on high and look to the fog line to the right. It’s the white line on the right kind of gauge the road by that white line. If your tires, what I call your pulling tires, if its a front-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive or whatever does not have enough tread on it, it’s not going to move the water like it’s supposed to, so rotating your tires is a good thing to do,” said Berlin.

