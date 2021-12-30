Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Jones Co. Sheriff gives safety tips for driving on wet roads

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin gives some tips for drivers to practice safety while driving in...
Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin gives some tips for drivers to practice safety while driving in the rain.(WDAM Staff)
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Rainy conditions seem to be a common trend for the Pine Belt this week and with all this rain comes slippery roads for drivers.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin gives some tips for drivers to practice safety while driving in the rain.

“The problem with drivers having accidents on these county roads is speed, excessive speed, so slow down. Most county roads aren’t marked. So, just because they’re not marked doesn’t mean you can drive as fast you want to. Drive a normal speed; 45-50 mph. And, when the roads are wet, slow down a little bit,” said Berlin.

Sheriff Berlin also says that if you do happen to veer off the road, you should call 911 right away or get out of your vehicle if necessary, but do not run into the street as this could cause another accident.

“In the pouring rain, you want to use the dim lights, use the windshield wipers on high and look to the fog line to the right. It’s the white line on the right kind of gauge the road by that white line. If your tires, what I call your pulling tires, if its a front-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive or whatever does not have enough tread on it, it’s not going to move the water like it’s supposed to, so rotating your tires is a good thing to do,” said Berlin.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Gov. Reeves will not sign marijuana legislation unless legal amount is greatly reduced
Two teenagers escaped injury Wednesday morning when the driver lost control on a slick roadway...
Teenagers escape injury in Wednesday morning rollover crash
Omicron variant COVID-19 cases on the rise in the Pine Belt according to a local doctor.
Omicron accounts for majority of COVID-19 cases in the Pine Belt, local doctor says
Mississippi man indicted on child sex crimes accused of stabbing brother on Christmas Eve
Mississippi man indicted on child sex crimes accused of stabbing brother in neck
A surge in COVID -19 variants has led to the Jackson Zoo being closed through Jan. 6.
Jackson Zoo closed by mayor’s executive order

Latest News

Parking at a premium for 'Downtown Countdown'
Parking at a premium for 'Downtown Countdown'
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Columbia woman died Tuesday morning when she lost control...
Columbia woman killed in single-car accident Tuesday morning
Several parking lots will be closed during 'Downtown Countdown' in Laurel Friday.
Some parking lots to close during Laurel’s ‘Downtown Countdown’
financial literacy class coming to 5th grade
Financial literacy class coming to students in Hattiesburg