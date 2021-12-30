Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

JCSD arrests 2 men on drug charges

Justin Obriant is charged in Jones County with possession of a controlled substance.
Justin Obriant is charged in Jones County with possession of a controlled substance.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Jones County Sheriff’s Department Communications

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Jones County men were arrested Wednesday night on drug charges.

Justin Obriant, 44, and Thomas Baucum, 29, were both arrested at a traffic safety checkpoint on Masonite Lake Road in the Myrick community.

Obriant is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Baucum is charged with possession of a controlled substance/methamphetamine.

Thomas Baucum was arrested in Jones County Wednesday night and charged with possession of...
Thomas Baucum was arrested in Jones County Wednesday night and charged with possession of methamphetamine.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Both men have been booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility and are awaiting pending initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

“Great job by deputies manning a traffic safety checkpoint on Masonite Lake Road in apprehending these two individuals,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said “JCSD Narcotics Division investigators responded to the scene and are working both cases.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Columbia woman died Tuesday morning when she lost control...
Columbia woman killed in single-car accident Tuesday morning
The driver walked away from this one-vehicle accident in Jones County's Calhoun community...
Driver injured in Jones County accident Tuesday evening
Two teenagers escaped injury Wednesday morning when the driver lost control on a slick roadway...
Teenagers escape injury in Wednesday morning rollover crash
The scene of the fire has now been cleared.
Wednesday night fire damages home in Hattiesburg
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
‘We really are in the fifth wave now’ | State health leaders discuss rising COVID-19 cases

Latest News

An artist’s rendering shows the Polar Security Cutter design. The Navy's PSCs are 460 feet in...
VT Halter Marine awarded Navy contract for second Polar Security Cutter
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Entergy Power repair crews head north on Interstate 55 in north Jackson, Miss., Monday, Feb....
Deadline approaching for non-profits to apply for assistance from Winter storm
6pm Headlines 12/29
6pm Headlines 12/29