JCSD arrests 2 men on drug charges

From Jones County Sheriff’s Department Communications

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Jones County men were arrested Wednesday night on drug charges.

Justin Obriant, 44, and Thomas Baucum, 29, were both arrested at a traffic safety checkpoint on Masonite Lake Road in the Myrick community.

Obriant is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Baucum is charged with possession of a controlled substance/methamphetamine.

Both men have been booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility and are awaiting pending initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

“Great job by deputies manning a traffic safety checkpoint on Masonite Lake Road in apprehending these two individuals,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said “JCSD Narcotics Division investigators responded to the scene and are working both cases.”

